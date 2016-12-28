Fireworks, powder mix for New Year’s celebrations at ski areas (ski report, Dec. 29)

Fireworks and torchlight parades will celebrate the new year at Idaho ski areas this weekend.
And most notably, Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area will use its celebration Sunday to kick off a year-long commemoration of its 75th year.
Fresh snow is in the forecast Friday at Bogus Basin and in the McCall area and Sunday at Bogus Basin, McCall and Sun Valley.
Here’s a look at the party plans:
▪ Bogus Basin: Bogus holds its celebration Sunday, when the mountain is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The highlights are the torchlight parade at 6:30 p.m. from the top of Deer Point Express and the professional fireworks display at 7 p.m. There’s also a cool promotion called “Ski 360 Degrees of Bogus.” Ride every lift from noon to 7:30 p.m. and receive a free gift. Music in the base area begins at 3:30 p.m. and complimentary cookies and hot chocolate will be available in the Albertsons tent at 6 p.m.
“This celebration is a chance for us to remember and honor the countless pioneers, families and volunteers whose grit and spirit of community brought this special place to life,” said Susan Saad, director of community relations.
▪ Brundage: The annual New Year’s Eve party runs from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Light Up the Night includes a torchlight parade, fireworks show, live music, beer tents and a Family Zone. Play Date provides kid-friendly entertainment. The event is free. More info here.
▪ Tamarack: Tamarack’s New Year’s Eve party includes a bonfire at 5:30 p.m., torchlight parade at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 6:30 p.m. More info here.
• • •
Tamarack offered to let anyone who dressed as Santa ski for free on Christmas Day. Twenty-four festive folks took advantage. Check out the video at the top of this post.
• • •
For current conditions, click on the links in the map below:
