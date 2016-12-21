Outdoors Blog

December 21, 2016 10:34 PM

Get ready for a snowy weekend at Idaho’s ski areas (ski report, Dec. 22)

By Chadd Cripe

Idaho’s powder skiers better finish their Christmas shopping Thursday because they’re going to want to be on a mountain Friday and Saturday.

At Bogus Basin and Tamarack, the forecast calls for 6 to 9 inches of snow Friday and another 1 to 3 inches on Saturday.

At Brundage, it’s 4-8 inches Friday and an inch Saturday.

At Sun Valley, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect Friday-Saturday with 6 to 12 inches of snow expected.

Bogus Basin has 28 inches at the base and has received 50 inches so far this season. Lynne Wieland, a Bogus marketing assistant, passed along some photos (see above) showing how well the mountain is skiing despite the relatively low base total.

“This warm-cold cycle is actually keeping the north-facing, off-piste trails in great shape,” she said.

Worth noting: Bogus has opened its tubing hill for the season. I glanced at a few days on the schedule and some time slots during winter break have filled up.

Brundage has a base of 35 inches, 42 at the summit, including 5 inches that fell this week.

Tamarack has 40 inches at mid-mountain and 45 at the summit. The Wildwood area opened Wednesday. It’s a 5-minute hike from the top of Enigma.

Sun Valley has 34 inches at the base and 44 inches at the summit. Terrain is still being added, with Mid and Lower Greyhawk opening Wednesday.

Check out the map below for links to the snow conditions at ski areas throughout Idaho.

