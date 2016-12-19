Former Idahoan markets heated necklace to take the chill out of outdoor sports

Jarid Davis was working in a ski shop in Whitefish, Mont., when he started using Christmas light ropes to warm himself — first by holding them, then by stringing them around his neck.
“I was pretty impressed,” he said. “I thought, ‘Wow, someone should do something like that.’ ”
That someone is Davis, who is selling the Kozy Core — a heated necklace designed to warm the central part of the body. It runs off a power bank like the ones many people use to charge their phones. Davis grew up in Middleton but lives in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.
Davis, 42, has worked on the Kozy Core for about four years, making them for friends, family and acquaintances.
“I put a little money together this summer and launched a corporation, started marketing it and ordered a ton of inventory,” he said.
All of the components are American-made except for the battery, he said. He orders the parts and he and his fiancee assemble them.
The heating coils are wrapped in heat shrink, which waterproofs and holds them together. That is wrapped in Lycra. The coils can’t draw enough power to overheat, Davis said.
“The idea is if you keep your core warmer it keeps warm blood flowing to your extremities,” he said. “I’ve worn one every day for years. It really takes the chill out of it. ... I did a bunch of research on the back of the neck, for example — that’s an essential cozy point.”
The Kozy Core is on sale for $39.95. The regular price is $49.95. It’s available at kozycore.com.
Comments