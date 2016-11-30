Outdoors Blog

November 30, 2016 5:05 PM

Do you have info on this grizzly bear killed in East Idaho? Two rewards offered

Playing Outdoors

Coverage of outdoors and urban recreation in Idaho

By Chadd Cripe

ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Idaho Citizens Against Poaching and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are offering a combined $6,000 in rewards for information on the death of a grizzly bear in East Idaho.

The bear, which has such a dark brown coat that it appears black in photos, died around Oct. 21 near Coyote Meadows Road on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in Fremont County.

Grizzly bears are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

CAP is offering $1,000 and USFWS is offering $5,000 for information sufficient for a citation or warrant to be issued.

Anyone with information about this case should call the CAP Hotline at (800) 632-5999 or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (208) 523-0855. Callers may remain anonymous.

Wednesday was the second straight day that Idaho Fish and Game asked for the public’s help in a wildlife case. The other case involved elk and deer carcasses left to rot.

Related content

Outdoors Blog

Comments

Videos

Otter on Cabinet talk, Castro's death

View more video

About Playing Outdoors

Whether you’re into snow sports or water sports, biking or hiking, or hunting or fishing, Chadd Cripe’s blog is your source for all things fun to do outdoors in the Treasure Valley and beyond.

Sports Videos