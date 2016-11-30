Do you have info on this grizzly bear killed in East Idaho? Two rewards offered

Idaho Citizens Against Poaching and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are offering a combined $6,000 in rewards for information on the death of a grizzly bear in East Idaho.
The bear, which has such a dark brown coat that it appears black in photos, died around Oct. 21 near Coyote Meadows Road on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in Fremont County.
Grizzly bears are protected under the Endangered Species Act.
CAP is offering $1,000 and USFWS is offering $5,000 for information sufficient for a citation or warrant to be issued.
Anyone with information about this case should call the CAP Hotline at (800) 632-5999 or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (208) 523-0855. Callers may remain anonymous.
Wednesday was the second straight day that Idaho Fish and Game asked for the public’s help in a wildlife case. The other case involved elk and deer carcasses left to rot.
