Bogus, Brundage, Tamarack hope to open ski areas next week; Sun Valley opens more

Bogus Basin, Brundage Mountain and Tamarack hope to open their ski areas late next week.
Bogus Basin has set a target date of Saturday, Dec. 10. The ski area 16 miles from Downtown Boise has received about 12 inches of snow so far.
“Our scheduled opening date is Dec. 10 and, given the forecast, it’s likely we will be able to open by then,” General Manager Brad Wilson said. “We are also making snow at every opportunity, helping supplement natural snowfall.”
Tamarack near Donnelly received 9 inches of snow earlier this week to increase its summit total to 14 inches. The base was at 9 inches. The resort plans to open Friday, Dec. 9.
Brundage near McCall has received 17 inches of snow in the past week to create a base of 10-14 inches. The ski area also hopes to open by Friday, Dec. 9, but needs “another good-sized storm to get there,” said April Whitney, the resort’s communication director.
“We are keeping a close eye on a system that is expected to head our way Sunday into Monday and are optimistic about that storm,” Whitney said.
Meanwhile, Sun Valley Resort began top-to-bottom skiing Wednesday. Six runs and two chairlifts were scheduled to open. The runs are Upper College, Roundhouse Lane (to Mid River), Mid River Run, 42nd Street, Lower River Run and Kinderspielplatz. The resort opened on Thanksgiving.
In North Idaho, Schweitzer Mountain Resort plans to open Friday with limited terrain. Schweitzer, near Sandpoint, has added the Sky House summit lodge with restaurant and bar this season. The Sky House opens Dec. 16.
Here are our ski area previews:
