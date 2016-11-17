Bogus Basin sets lift-ticket prices, plans Jan. 1 fireworks to celebrate 75th year

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area will charge $59 for full-day, adult lift tickets for the 2016-17 season. The prices for this season have been posted on the ski area’s website.
Other full-day lift prices: $49 juniors (12-18), $44 seniors (70-plus), $25 children (7-11) and $10 preschool (6 and under).
The adult half-day rate (after 1 p.m.) is $49. The night rate is $29 (after 4 p.m.).
If you’re looking for a discount, the Powder Pack of five transferrable, all-day lift tickets is $239 from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23.
Hours have been extended to 10 p.m. every night this season. The ski area closed at 9 p.m. five days a week last year because of a string of down years financially. Also, the Showcase chair will run this season. It was closed last season.
(Season pass prices were announced in February.)
Mark your calendar for Jan. 1. That day, Bogus Basin will begin a yearlong celebration of its 75th year of operation with a twilight fireworks show and torchlight parade. The celebration culminates in the ski area’s birthday party on Dec. 20, 2017.
