‘Idaho the Movie 2’ debuts Nov. 15 with unique aerials of wild places

The surprise triumph of “Idaho the Movie” left producers in a delicate spot.
A sequel was a natural idea ... but how to make it better?
With a Kickstarter campaign and a helicopter, it turns out.
“Idaho the Movie 2” debuts Nov. 15 at the Egyptian Theatre. Tickets are free but must be reserved at idahothemovie.com.
The movie goes on sale on Black Friday (Nov. 25) at Costco, Albertsons, Idaho Mountain Touring and idahothemovie.com. It airs on KTVB at 7 p.m. that day.
The sequel features new, lesser-known locations from around the state with much of the footage shot in 5k HD from the nose of a helicopter. Boise-based Wide Eye Productions spent more than $60,000 on the aerials — funded primarily through a Kickstarter campaign that met its $40,000 goal. The helicopter flights took six days.
“You see views you haven’t seen before — that I haven’t seen before,” said Tim Woodward, the writer and narrator for the film and longtime Idaho Statesman writer. “... There are a lot of different places that I think even lifelong Idahoans haven’t been to in this one.”
The first movie, shot in traditional HD, was released in 2012. It sold about 30,000 copies in the first year (up to 45,000 now).
Wide Eye, which does corporate work in addition to independent films, followed the success with two more outdoors-based films largely set in Idaho: “Wildlife of the West” and “The Rocky Mountain Fly Highway.”
“Idaho the Movie 2” allowed Wide Eye to revisit the original concept but branch out beyond what producer Jennifer Isenhart called the “usual suspects,” like Shoshone Falls and the Sawtooth Mountains.
“Idaho has so many beautiful locations that we felt we could easily do another film and cover all new territory,” she said, “so that’s what we did. ... We had no idea how it would go (the first time), how it would explode. Since then, we’ve had people come to us and say, ‘I love your film so much but I wish you would have gone here or I wish you would have gone there.’ We’ve really been keeping the last four years a list of ideas of places we would go if we did another one.”
The second movie also explores the state through the stories of several artists whose works produced during filming will be raffled at the premiere.
“Each one of them has some special, deep connection to the place where we filmed them,” Isenhart said. “So we get to see the landscapes through the eyes of people who have spent a lifetime looking at these places in order to paint them or photograph them.”
For Woodward, a favorite moment of the new movie is the photography at Wees Bar along the Snake River. The area is known for its petroglyphs but filmmakers also produced striking time-lapse footage of the sky.
“It’s breathtaking,” Woodward said. “I think that’s my favorite just because of the photography.”
Chadd Cripe
