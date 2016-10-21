Outdoors Blog

October 21, 2016 4:09 PM

Greenbelt repairs completed along Warm Springs Avenue

By Chadd Cripe

Ada County has completed repairs on a 1.14-mile stretch of the Boise River Greenbelt east of Warm Springs Golf Course on the north side of the river.

The path re-opens to the public at 5 p.m. Friday (Oct. 21).

The repairs stretch from the golf course to the East Parkcenter Bridge in East Boise. The old path was 30 years old and painfully bumpy. The new path is 1 to 2 feet wider, includes center-line striping and was built for long-term durability, according to Ada County.

The old section had 95 transverse cracks and tree roots, with half of those more than 4 inches wide.

Work was completed three weeks ahead of schedule. It was paid for from Ada County’s fiscal 2017 budget and revenue generated by the float season at Barber Park.

Another key Greenbelt stretch re-opens Nov. 2 when the city of Boise opens Esther Simplot Park.

Chadd Cripe: 208-377-6398, @IDS_Outdoors

