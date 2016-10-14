National Parks director to speak Tuesday in Boise

U.S. National Parks Service Director Jon Jarvis will be the featured speaker at the 2016 Andrus Lecture on Tuesday at Boise State. Admission is free to the public.
The speech will focus on the 100th birthday of the Park Service, which was celebrated earlier this year. The agency operates more than 400 properties, employs more than 22,000 people and attracts more than 280 million visitors per year.
Jarvis’ career stops include a stint at Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve in Idaho from 1991 to 1994.
“America’s national park system is a gift from past generations to this and succeeding generations,” Jarvis said in a press release. “And while the challenges we face today — like climate change, shrinking open space, habitat destruction, non-native species, and air and water pollution — could not have been imagined when this agency was established in 1916, our mission remains the same: to preserve this nation’s natural and cultural heritage, unimpaired for the enjoyment of this and future generations.”
The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Simplot Ballroom of Boise State’s Student Union. Parking will be provided in the Lincoln Garage.
