SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:51 Failure to stop at Fish & Game check station is a crime Pause 2:55 How a longtime Idaho bear hunter became the prey 1:45 Idaho Fish and Game traps, moves mountain lion kittens 2:10 4,000 elk, 15 tons of hay per day in one cool, time-lapse video 0:46 Winter wildlife feeding in Southwest Idaho 2:53 25th year anniversary activities in the Snake River Birds of Prey area 1:17 Fish and Game officers release a trapped mountain lion 1:51 Chilean priest sex abuse victim hopes thousands of others get the same attention as his case 1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers recorded a video while releasing a mountain lion from a trap in the Clearwater Region. At least two mountain lions have been released after being inadvertently trapped by licensed trappers. "Mountain lion incidents are more common in winter because cats follow deer and elk herds, which are more likely to be found at lower elevations, and it also coincides with prime trapping season," according to Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Idaho Department of Fish and Game

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers recorded a video while releasing a mountain lion from a trap in the Clearwater Region. At least two mountain lions have been released after being inadvertently trapped by licensed trappers. "Mountain lion incidents are more common in winter because cats follow deer and elk herds, which are more likely to be found at lower elevations, and it also coincides with prime trapping season," according to Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Idaho Department of Fish and Game