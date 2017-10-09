In Idaho, kids get a hunting weekend all their own — ‘It’s like Christmas for them’

More Videos 2:24 Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU Pause 0:49 'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:24 Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home 4:54 Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 0:55 Hey, cyclists, here are the Idaho bike laws you should be following 0:30 Watch clouds cover Tamarack Resort in a dusting of snow 4:28 Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' 2:28 'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help. 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 2:36 Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Why do they introduce teenagers to pheasant hunting? Carl Rey, Weiser ranch owner, partners with Pheasants Forever to provide youth hunting programs at his ranch. Rey thinks that introducing teenagers to bird hunting will help them understand wildlife conservation. Carl Rey, Weiser ranch owner, partners with Pheasants Forever to provide youth hunting programs at his ranch. Rey thinks that introducing teenagers to bird hunting will help them understand wildlife conservation. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com

Carl Rey, Weiser ranch owner, partners with Pheasants Forever to provide youth hunting programs at his ranch. Rey thinks that introducing teenagers to bird hunting will help them understand wildlife conservation. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com