‘An embodiment of the West.’ Try hiking Perjue Canyon in the Owyhees.

Micah Lauer, a life science teacher at Heritage Middle School in Meridian, explains why the Owyhee Canyonlands are so impressive to him.
Chadd Cripe
'Everybody should climb Borah'

Hiking & Trails

'Everybody should climb Borah'

It'll take you 10 or 12 hours to climb Idaho's tallest peak -- a vertical mile to 12,662 feet over the course of a four-mile hike -- and then return. Or you can watch it here in about three minutes.

Trekking to a mountain yurt

Hiking & Trails

Trekking to a mountain yurt

The backcountry yurts around Idaho City are most popular in the winter, when it’s difficult to find an open day to rent them. Watch as former Statesman outdoors writer Pete Zimowsky takes you on a tour of the yurts.