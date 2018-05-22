Aim high for fishing campouts this summer. But make sure you're ready for the chill.

SHARE COPY LINK The Sawtooth Fish Hatchery near Stanley raises salmon to compensate for those lost due to the construction and use of four Lower Snake River dams. Ali Rizvi and Yuqing Zhu McClatchy

The Sawtooth Fish Hatchery near Stanley raises salmon to compensate for those lost due to the construction and use of four Lower Snake River dams. Ali Rizvi and Yuqing Zhu McClatchy