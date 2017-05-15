Crane Falls bass joined my boat-warming party — before lousy weather struck again

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:43 Anglers: Give the Bruneau area a shot (fishing report, May 12) Pause 4:19 Bobber 'n Jig Steelhead Fishing on the Clearwater River 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 0:31 Watch jet boaters take on serious rapids on this Idaho river 1:18 Leroy announces for 1st C.D. race 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 0:40 Train derails next to North Idaho highway 0:35 Eagle softball wins district title on O'Connor's walk-off double 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Fishing report: The water isn’t great but the fishing is pretty good at C.J. Strike Reservoir and surrounding lakes. Jason Lantz jlantz@idahostatesman.com