Yes, conditions are less than ideal — but hey, you’re still fishing. Embrace it

2:10 4,000 elk, 15 tons of hay per day in one cool, time-lapse video Pause

1:16 Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

1:34 Boise State athletes discuss how they use their cost of attendance stipends

0:30 Mores Creek

3:26 Monitoring Idaho's mule deer

5:02 Watch Idaho Fish and Game move an elk from a city park to the hills

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

1:54 Keith Reynolds on the Idaho-HP campus deal