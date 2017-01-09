Fishing
Ice fishing for sturgeon? Yep, it can be done in Idaho
In the wild, catching sturgeon through the ice would be neither legal (you can’t take them out of the water) nor feasible (they live in deep water that almost never freezes over), but Idaho Statesman fishing columnist Jordan Rodriguez had a unique chance to catch the massive fish at a private pond near Parma. There are 275 of the prehistoric beasts living in Schwartz’s pond, with the biggest measuring over 7 feet long.Special to the Idaho Statesman Jordan Rodriguez