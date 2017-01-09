Ice fishing for sturgeon? Yep, it can be done in Idaho

In the wild, catching sturgeon through the ice would be neither legal (you can’t take them out of the water) nor feasible (they live in deep water that almost never freezes over), but Idaho Statesman fishing columnist Jordan Rodriguez had a unique chance to catch the massive fish at a private pond near Parma. There are 275 of the prehistoric beasts living in Schwartz’s pond, with the biggest measuring over 7 feet long.
Special to the Idaho Statesman Jordan Rodriguez

Fishing

A fish-eye lens: Here’s what happens under the ice as a fish is hauled in

Ice fishing is a fun, social and unique wintertime activity that can be enjoyed by anglers of all ages. It is a good excuse to get out of the house and a challenging twist on traditional fishing. In Idaho, the primary target species are perch and trout. Here’s a look at what happens under the ice taken from Magic Reservoir in eastern Idaho and Clark Canyon Reservoir in western Montana.

Heart of Treasure Valley

Keeping history alive with Hillsdale Park

Marti Hill is the third generation to farm the land at the corner of Eagle and Amity roads in an area that was known as Hillsdale. His farm was designated as a Century Farm, and recently, Marti donated 15 acres that will become a part in conjunction with the new Hillsdale Elementary School and YMCA. It's his legacy, in honor of his family. It will be called Hillsdale Park, a way of keeping history alive.

Sports Videos