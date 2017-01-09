Ice fishing for sturgeon? Yep, it can be done in Idaho

Marti Hill is the third generation to farm the land at the corner of Eagle and Amity roads in an area that was known as Hillsdale. His farm was designated as a Century Farm, and recently, Marti donated 15 acres that will become a part in conjunction with the new Hillsdale Elementary School and YMCA. It's his legacy, in honor of his family. It will be called Hillsdale Park, a way of keeping history alive.