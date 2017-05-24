If you encounter a mountain lion, stand your ground and try to scare it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:48 Sandboarding at Bruneau Dunes State Park Pause 7:49 How to handle bear encounters 2:22 Boise duo stars in pilot HGTV episode remodeling houses 0:32 Water spills over Salmon Falls Dam -- the first time in over 30 years 1:29 Construction workers lack safety gear while building Boise townhomes 0:35 Growing Fresca Mexican Foods to expand with Caldwell plant 0:47 Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh comes alive 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train 0:48 Play ball: see all of Boise State's new baseball uniforms Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email ​​Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive. People rarely get more than a brief glimpse of a mountain lion in the wild. Lion attacks on people are rare, with fewer than a dozen fatalities in North America in more than 100 years. But just in case you do encounter a mountain lion, this video will help you be prepared. Colorado Division of Wildlife

