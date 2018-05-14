His new fishing buddy is here, now how is he going to find time to get on the water?

May is great time of year for Idaho anglers. I have not been on the water lately (more on why in a second), but it looks like things are really starting to pick up. I hope you’re taking advantage.

There’s a lot to cram in this week, including a big announcement and answers to several reader inquiries. Let’s get to it.

She's a keeper!

I want to extend a warm thank you for all the kindness and well-wishes my wife and I received after my recent column about the upcoming birth of our daughter. I especially enjoyed several readers sharing their favorite memories with their own little fishing buddies. I’m happy to report that our little girl, Quinn Rey, arrived safe and sound on May 4. As expected, she’s a keeper! When we took her official measurements, I asked the nurses to let me guess her length before they put the tape down (an homage to one of my favorite fishing pastimes). I guessed 21 inches — she was 20.5. I’ll take it!

Bell Rapids near Hagerman is a great place for accessible fishing. It was also the destination for last spring's "Stop Fishing, Start Catching" class, which is being offered again this summer. Jordan Rodriguez Special to the Idaho Statesman

Stop fishing, start catching

I’m teaching my annual fishing class next month. Offered through The College of Idaho Community Learning program, “Stop Fishing, Start Catching” is scheduled for June 12-16. The $69 class includes four hours of weeknight classroom instruction and activities (6-8 p.m. June 12 and 14) and a four-hour Saturday morning fishing trip (8 a.m.-noon June 16). No matter your skill level, I promise you’ll learn a few handy tips, come home with new fishing goodies and meet some awesome people. For info, call 208-459-5188 or email tightlinesboise@gmail.com.

Logan Lusk is seen here on Saturday with his daughter bringing in a 14-pound rainbow trout at Cedar Creek Reservoir. The pole and hook used were exceptionally small, making the catch even more remarkable. Provided by Heather Lusk

Where to find easy, accessible fishing

I received a great question from reader Louise, who was curious about fishing spots with safe and easy access for kids, the elderly and folks with disabilities. This is a great topic that I’ll likely expand into a column of its own, but here are a few destinations to start with:

Ponds are the best bet. Parkcenter Pond, Kleiner Pond, Esther Simplot Pond, Wilson Springs Pond and Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond stand out for having open shorelines, accessible docks, or both. Idaho Fish and Game has a great guide to family fishing waters on its website.

If you want to venture a little farther out of town, Crane Falls Lake near Bruneau has two great docks; Arrowrock Reservoir northeast of Boise has lots of friendly beaches; and Bell Rapids near Hagerman has an expansive dock that doubles as a regular stocking site for trout.

Idaho Power released 50,000 rainbow trout into C.J. Strike Reservoir this week to give fishing season a boost. The fish were released at the Cottonwood and Jack's Creek access points. Courtesy of Idaho Powerccripe@idahostatesman.com

Desert island fish?

I received several fun responses to my recent column about hypothetically only being able to catch one type of fish for the rest of your life. So far, the votes have been for crappie, catfish and Kokanee (best tasting); rainbow trout, brown trout and brook trout (best looking); and largemouth bass, smallmouth bass and saltwater permit (best overall). Keep the votes coming.

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com.