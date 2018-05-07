Boise Bike Week celebrates cycling in all its forms

Continues through Saturday, May 12
Unplug and Be Outside: Features free activities for all ages in the areas of arts, sports and recreation throughout the week. Full schedule at meridiancity.org/unplug.
Wednesdays, year-round
Golden Eagle Audubon Society’s Wednesday morning bird walks: Meet at 8 a.m. at Janjou Patisserie, 1754 W. State St., Boise, for coffee and carpool from there to various locations. goldeneagleaudubon.org/Birding-Field-Trips.
Saturday, May 12
Dig into Idaho!: Celebrate Idaho Preservation month from noon to 5 p.m. at the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Geode cracking and gold panning. Lecture at 1 p.m.: Putting it Back the Way We Found It: Mine Site Remediation and Restoration by Historian Troy Lambert. $5 general, free for IMMG members. Eliza, 208-368-9876; idahomuseum.org.
Sunday, May 13, through Saturday, May 19
Boise Bike Week: Celebration of cycling in all of its forms, for all ages and abilities. Schedule of events at facebook.com/BoiseBikeWeek.
▪ Kick off party, 6 to 10 p.m. Monday at Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 N. Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. Music by Lonesome Jet Boat Ramblers from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday-Wednesday, May 15-16
Free “Boat Idaho” Boating Safety Course: 6 to 9 p.m. at the Canyon County Emergency Operations Center, 1323 E. Chicago St., Caldwell. Introductory course to meet the boater education needs of recreational boaters. Attendees will learn general information about boats and maintenance, information to make their boating experience safer, and tips on how to be a more courteous boat operator. Also, learn about Idaho laws and regulations associated with owning and operating a boat. Registration is encouraged but not required at parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/activities/boating or by calling 208-371-6811.
Wednesday-Friday, May 16-18
Idaho Walk Bike Summit: Advocates, city staff, transportation professionals, planners, and elected officials from all over the state will come together at the Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise, to share information, learn from one another, and get to know each other. The goal is to provide education and training to a diverse audience through a selection of relevant topics on bicycle and pedestrian design, advocacy, land use, funding options, health and wellness, and more. $65. 208-345-1105, cynthia@idahowalkbike.org, idahowalkbike.org/summit-2018.
Saturday, May 19
Cycle for Independence: Start times vary from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Riverglen Junior High, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise. Choose the 10-mile, 20-mile or metric century ride. Fundraiser for the Treasure Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. Preregistration ends May 15. On-site registration will be available. cycleforindependence.org.
Birds of All Seasons: 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. at Kathryn Albertson Park, 1001 Americana Blvd., Boise. Join Boise Parks and Recreation and the Golden Eagle Audubon Society for a free birding tour. Local bird enthusiasts will introduce participants to the joys of birding and highlight birds that can be found in Boise during spring. Tours last about an hour. Space is limited. Sign up at bit.ly/BPRCommEd.
Rattlesnake, Porcupine and Skunk Avoidance Training for Dogs: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 930 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Boise. Experienced dog handlers work one-on-one with each dog owner and their dog to train the dog to avoid the sight, smell and sound of rattlesnakes, skunks and porcupines. Presented by the Idaho Chukar Foundation. $25-$70. Register at dogavoidancetraining.org.
Tuesday, May 22
Mayor’s Bike Ride: 6 p.m. at Lloyd Park, 1350 Front St., Nampa. Family-friendly one hour ride will show participants how the downtown pathway connects to the city’s larger pathway system. All who attend will be eligible for door prizes. To promote and educate bicycle safety, Bike Walk Nampa encourages all riders to wear a helmet. Contact LaRita Schandorff at bikewalknampa@gmail.com with questions.
Saturday, June 2
Rattlesnake, Porcupine and Skunk Avoidance Training for Dogs: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Experienced dog handlers work one-on-one with each dog owner and their dog to train the dog to avoid the sight, smell and sound of rattlesnakes, skunks and porcupines. Presented by the Idaho Chukar Foundation. $25-$70. Register at dogavoidancetraining.org.
Saturday, June 9
Sawtooth Relay: Six-person teams complete a 62-mile running and walking relay, which begins in Stanley and finishes in Ketchum. 208-853-1221, sawtoothrelay.com.
Sunday, June 10
Premier Rattlesnake Avoidance Training for Dogs: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 930 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Boise. Idaho Fish and Game officers will be holding a free trap awareness seminar as part of the day’s events. $50 for preregistered dogs. 208-463-2304, snakeavoidance.org. For information on the trap awareness seminar: 208-465- 8465.
Friday-Sunday, June 29-July 1
Great Northwest Outdoor Expo: Noon June 29, 10 a.m. June 30 and July 1, at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. An interactive experience for everything outdoors. Learn from the hunting, fishing and camping experts with how-to-seminars, product demos, and the latest gear and techniques. Hosted by Idaho Ducks Unlimited. $8 general, $5 seniors and military. ICTickets.
To submit a calendar listing, go to Events.IdahoStatesman.com and click on “Add event.” Send details no later than noon Monday before publication. All submissions become the property of the Statesman.
Comments