Outdoors events include sales and swaps for adventure gear

Wednesdays through June 27
Golden Eagle Audubon Society’s Wednesday morning bird walks
9 a.m. to noon, meet at Janjou Patisserie, 1754 W. State St., Boise, for coffee and carpool from there to various locations. goldeneagleaudubon.org/Birding-Field-Trips.
Friday-Sunday, April 20-22
Hagerman Bird Festival
More than 20 guided tours and workshops, vendor exhibits, four optional birding boat tours and a keynote speaker on Saturday night. $99 for the weekend (optional boat tours cost more). HagermanValleyFoundation.org/birdfestival.
Saturday, April 21
Field Trip: Squaw Butte
Meet at Home Depot/WinCo parking lot on State Street and Old Horseshoe Bend Road at 7:30 a.m. for an 8 a.m. departure. Easy walk. Dress for the weather; bring lunch and water. Return to Boise by 5 p.m. Sponsored by Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology. $15 general, $10 IMMG members. No registration required. Steve, 208-853-1678; idahomuseum.org.
Bureau of Land Management seeks volunteers for trash cleanup
Large-scale trash cleanup of the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area (NCA) from 8 a.m. to noon, beginning at the Boise Wild Horse Corrals, 12466 Pleasant Valley Road, south of the Boise Airport. Volunteers will be broken into groups and directed to locations within the NCA, where they can expect to encounter trash that includes everything from simple litter to discarded appliances. Those interested in participating are strongly encouraged to sign up by April 18, although anybody can show up on the day of the event. Sign up at goo.gl/forms/OhR5l1F4bFpTxIdG2. Questions: 208-384-3342.
Run For Autism
8 a.m. at Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Cost is $25 general, $21 team member (four or more people), $18 children 5-12, $10 autistic individual, free for ages 4 and younger. Register at asatvc.org/run-for-autism/register.
Fishing and Outdoor Gear Swap and Garage Sale
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Idaho River Sports, 601 N. Whitewater Park Blvd., Boise. Reserve a sales spot for $10. 208-336-4844, tedtruebloodtu.org.
Saturday-Sunday, April 21-22
24-Hour TACP Memorial Challenge
Noon Saturday to noon Sunday at Ultra Shooting Solutions, Eagle. Raise awareness, miles and money for the TACP Association. Run, walk or just hang out. You do not need to participate for the full 24 hours. Also, raffle prizes, beer, barbeque, music, more. Go to teamstone24hourchallenge.com for details and directions to the event.
Saturday, April 28
Birding and road cleanup
Join Golden Eagle Audubon Society from 8 a.m. to noon for a combination of birding and litter pickup along its adopted stretch of Kuna-Mora road. After litter pickup, the group will look for birds, including a variety of waterfowl and spring migrants. Meet at the parking lot with the bathroom on Kuna-Mora Road. Tools provided. 208-484-9132.
Idaho Whitewater Association Spring Equipment Sale
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maravia Warehouse, 604 E. 45th St., Boise. Quality outdoor gear. Sell your equipment. Barbecue and local brewery on site. 208-322-4411, idahowhitewater.net.
Robert Manwill 5k and 1 Mile Run
10 a.m. at New Plymouth High School, 207 Plymouth Ave. Cost is $15. Register at eventbrite.com/e/roberts-run-2018-tickets-42275297553.
Spring Wildlife Celebration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MK Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. Live bird presentations, wildlife-themed education tables, activities and games, a hunting dog demonstration, more. $3 per person (ages 3 and older). 208-287-2900.
A Natural History of Basalt
1 p.m. at Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Terry Maley will speak about basalt, one of the most recognizable and common rocks in Earth’s crust. $5 general, free for IMMG members. Eliza, 208-368-9876; idahomuseum.org.
Sunday, April 29
Birding on the Bethine and litter patrol
Join Golden Eagle Audubon Society from 9 a.m. to noon for a bird walk and some light litter pick-up on the Bethine Church River Trail. Bring water, binoculars, and a plastic grocery bag. Park at the Greenbelt parking area southeast of the Bown Crossing Library, Boise. 208-484-9132.
Thursday-Saturday, May 3-5
Gear and Beer
5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lone Cone, 406 S. 3rd St., Boise. selling top quality outdoor gear, footwear, and apparel at up to 80% off retail prices during our 3-day flash sale. Free beer with purchase. 208-789-4424.
Saturday, May 5
Volcanic Features near Mountain Home
Join Steve Cox, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, as he takes folks to see volcanic features in the Mountain Home area, including a ferro-magmatic basalt flow full of plagioclase crystals, the Crater Rings, Sheep Maar vent, and more. Some walking. Register at 7:30 a.m. at the museum, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, with departure at 8 a.m. Return to Boise by 5 p.m. Dress for the weather; bring lunch and water. No pre-signup required. $15 general, $10 IMMG members. Steve, 208-853-1678; idahomuseum.org.
Saturday, May 12
Dig into Idaho!
Celebrate Idaho Preservation month from noon to 5 p.m. at the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Geode cracking and gold panning. Lecture at 1 p.m.: Putting it Back the Way We Found It: Mine Site Remediation and Restoration by Historian Troy Lambert. $5 general, free for IMMG members. Eliza, 208-368-9876; idahomuseum.org.
Saturday, May 19
Cycle for Independence
Start times vary from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Riverglen Junior High, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise. Choose the 10-mile, 20-mile or metric century ride. Fundraiser for the Treasure Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. Preregistration ends May 15. On-site registration will be available. cycleforindependence.org.
Birds of All Seasons
8:30 and 9:30 a.m. at Kathryn Albertson Park, 1001 Americana Blvd., Boise. Join Boise Parks and Recreation and the Golden Eagle Audubon Society for a free birding tour. Local bird enthusiasts will introduce participants to the joys of birding and highlight birds that can be found in Boise during spring. Tours last about an hour. Space is limited. Sign up at bit.ly/BPRCommEd.
Rattlesnake, Porcupine and Skunk Avoidance Training for Dogs
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 930 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Boise. Experienced dog handlers work one-on-one with each dog owner and their dog to train the dog to avoid the sight, smell and sound of rattlesnakes, skunks and porcupines. Presented by the Idaho Chukar Foundation. $25-$70. Register at dogavoidancetraining.org.
Saturday, June 2
Rattlesnake, Porcupine and Skunk Avoidance Training for Dogs
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Experienced dog handlers work one-on-one with each dog owner and their dog to train the dog to avoid the sight, smell and sound of rattlesnakes, skunks and porcupines. Presented by the Idaho Chukar Foundation. $25-$70. Register at dogavoidancetraining.org.
Saturday, June 9
Sawtooth Relay
Six-person teams complete a 62-mile running and walking relay, which begins in Stanley and finishes in Ketchum. 208-853-1221, sawtoothrelay.com.
Sunday, June 10
Premier Rattlesnake Avoidance Training for Dogs
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 930 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Boise. Idaho Fish and Game officers will be holding a free trap awareness seminar as part of the day’s events. $50 for preregistered dogs. 208-463-2304, snakeavoidance.org. For information on the trap awareness seminar: 208-465- 8465.
