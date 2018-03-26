A guided hike at Squaw Butte among upcoming outdoors events

Saturday, March 31
Tunnel Pond Free Fishing Day
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tunnel Pond, located 1 mile southeast of Orofino off of Lower Fords Creek Road. Reduced limit of three fish per person. 208-621-3582.
SheJumps Wild Skills Junior Ski Patrol
8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Resort, 520 Serenade Lane, Ketchum. Young girls will learn mountain safety and first aid while working with women of the ski patrol community. This event is intended for intermediate to expert skiers/snowboarders ages 8-18 who identify as female. $35. eventbrite.com.
Tuesday-Wednesday, April 3-4
Free Boating Safety Course
6 to 9 p.m. at Caldwell Public Library, 1010 Dearborn St. Two-day course provides general information about boats and maintenance, information to make a boating experience safer, and tips on how to be a more courteous boat operator. Attendees will also learn about Idaho laws and regulations associated with owning and operating a boat. Hosted by Canyon County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Section and Idaho Parks & Recreation. Registration encouraged but not required. 208-371-6811.
Tuesday, April 10
Idaho Native Plant Society monthly meeting
7 p.m. at the MK Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. Leon Powers presents “Phantom of the Opterans — Idaho’s Tiniest and Least-known Owl.” Free. idahonativeplants.org/pahove.
Saturday-Sunday, April 14-15
Great Idaho Gun Show
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Sponsored by Lewis-Clark Trader. $8 at the door. 208-746-5555.
Saturday, April 21
Field Trip: Squaw Butte
Meet at Home Depot/WinCo parking lot on State Street and Old Horseshoe Bend Road at 7:30 a.m. for an 8 a.m. departure. Easy walk. Dress for the weather; bring lunch and water. Return to Boise by 5 p.m. Sponsored by Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology. $15 general, $10 IMMG members. No registration required. Steve, 208-853-1678; idahomuseum.org.
Saturday, April 28
A Natural History of Basalt
1 p.m. at Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Terry Maley will speak about basalt, one of the most recognizable and common rocks in Earth’s crust. $5 general, free for IMMG members. Eliza, 208-368-9876; idahomuseum.org.
Saturday, May 19
Cycle for Independence
Start times vary from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Riverglen Junior High, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise. Choose the 10-mile, 20-mile or metric century ride. Fundraiser for the Treasure Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. Preregistration ends May 15. On-site registration will be available. cycleforindependence.org.
Birds of All Seasons
8:30 and 9:30 a.m. at Kathryn Albertson Park, 1001 Americana Blvd., Boise. Join Boise Parks and Recreation and the Golden Eagle Audubon Society for a free birding tour. Local bird enthusiasts will introduce participants to the joys of birding and highlight birds that can be found in Boise during spring. Tours last about an hour. Space is limited. Sign up at bit.ly/BPRCommEd.
Rattlesnake, Porcupine and Skunk Avoidance Training for Dogs
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 930 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Boise. Experienced dog handlers work one-on-one with each dog owner and their dog to train the dog to avoid the sight, smell and sound of rattlesnakes, skunks and porcupines. Presented by the Idaho Chukar Foundation. $25-$70. Register at dogavoidancetraining.org.
Saturday, June 2
Rattlesnake, Porcupine and Skunk Avoidance Training for Dogs
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Experienced dog handlers work one-on-one with each dog owner and their dog to train the dog to avoid the sight, smell and sound of rattlesnakes, skunks and porcupines. Presented by the Idaho Chukar Foundation. $25-$70. Register at dogavoidancetraining.org.
Saturday, June 9
Sawtooth Relay
Six-person teams complete a 62-mile running and walking relay, which begins in Stanley and finishes in Ketchum. 208-853-1221, sawtoothrelay.com.
