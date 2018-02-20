Les Bois Film Festival features Idaho’s Pioneer Mountains

Tuesday, Feb. 20
Idaho River Talks
6:30 p.m. at Idaho River Sports, 601 N. Whitewater Park Blvd., Boise. Two Boise River experts will discuss Boise River facts and fables. Free. 208-343-7481.
Outdoor Conversations: Margaret Fuller
7 p.m. at Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Margaret Fuller, A Lifetime of Hiking Idaho, will share her experiences and photos of hiking Idaho over nearly forty years. Free. 208-376-4229.
Thursday, Feb. 22
Winter Wildlands Lecture Series: CuMo Mine & Boise’s Watershed
7 p.m. at Idaho Fish and Game’s Trophy Room, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. Join Rich Rusnak and Zack Waterman to learn more about a proposed strip mine on the Boise National Forest. Discuss the latest developments, as well as ongoing efforts to monitor for rare carnivores and how you can get involved. Free. 208-384-1023.
Friday, March 2
Hunting Film Tour
7 p.m. at The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $15 at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Meridian and Nampa, $18 at huntingfilmtour.com.
Saturday, March 3
Les Bois Film Festival
1 and 7 p.m. at The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Outdoor and environmental films from around the globe, with a special focus on locally produced films from Idaho and the American West. Doors open one hour prior to show start with local craft beer and kombucha, wine and music on stage. Hosted by Land Trust of the Treasure Valley. $15 general, $12 children, per showtime; $25 for both, at egyptiantheatre.net. lttv.org/les-bois-film-festival.
Starlight Snowshoe Benefit
4 to 9 p.m. at Bogus Basin Mountain Resort, 2600 Bogus Basin Road, Boise. Snowshoe under the stars on a lit path and then come into the lodge for a dinner buffet, music by Emily Tipton and raffle. Benefits JDRF to fund research for a cure, better treatments and prevention methods for type 1 diabetes. $16 general, $11 children younger than 12 or $53 per immediate family, includes use of snowshoes. eventbrite.com.
Wednesdays, March 7-28
Bird Migration Mysteries Class
6 p.m. at Boise State University’s Riverfront Hall, 1910 W. University Drive. After an introduction to migration basics, learn the cutting-edge research and little-known facts related to migration that make this field of study so intriguing. $20 per week or $65 for all four classes. eventbrite.com. Online and in-person attendance available. Questions: 208-426-2223.
March 15-17
Janss Pro-Am Classic
Three days of spring ski racing, socializing and parties in Sun Valley. Register at svsef.org/2018janssproam or email jody@svsef.org.
Saturday, May 19
Cycle for Independence
Start times vary from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Riverglen Junior High, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise. Choose the 10-mile, 20-mile or metric century ride. Fundraiser for the Treasure Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. Preregistration ends May 15. On-site registration will be available. cycleforindependence.org.
Birds of All Seasons
8:30 and 9:30 a.m. at Kathryn Albertson Park, 1001 Americana Blvd., Boise. Join Boise Parks and Recreation and the Golden Eagle Audubon Society for a free birding tour. Local bird enthusiasts will introduce participants to the joys of birding and highlight birds that can be found in Boise during spring. Tours last about an hour. Space is limited. Sign up at bit.ly/BPRCommEd.
Saturday, June 9
Sawtooth Relay
Six-person teams complete a 62-mile running and walking relay, which begins in Stanley and finishes in Ketchum. 208-853-1221, sawtoothrelay.com.
