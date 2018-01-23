A lecture on the Yellowstone ecosystem among southern Idaho outdoors events

Thursday, Jan. 25
Winter Wildlands Lecture Series: Idaho Habitat Connectivity & Landscape Resilience
7 p.m. at Idaho Fish and Game’s Trophy Room, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. Richard Rusnak and Zack Waterman will discuss conservation opportunities in Idaho’s “High Divide” and Greater Yellowstone ecosystem. Topics to be addressed include the importance of these landscapes, ecosystem connectivity, bison restoration and other efforts underway to protect some of the most iconic and intact ecosystems remaining in the lower 48 states. Free. 208-384-1023.
Friday, Jan. 26
Snowshoeing for Seniors
Bus loads at 9 a.m. at Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 625 S. Arbor Lane, Meridian, for travel to Bogus Basin. Join a group of adults ages 50 and older for snowshoeing on the groomed trails and then grab a bite to eat at Simplot Lodge (cost of lunch not included). $40 for nonmembers, $30 for members of Touchmark Health & Fitness Club. Cost includes transportation and Nordic trail pass. RSVP: 208-319-5261.
Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 29-31
McCall Ultra Sled Dog Challenge
The 250-mile Iditarod qualifying race will start at 1 p.m. Monday at Bear Creek Lodge, north of McCall, with course checkpoints located near Cascade and Donnelly. Get detailed directions and follow the teams live throughout the race online at McCallUltraChallenge.org.
Saturday, Feb. 3
Sawtooth Relay team-organizing clinic
9 a.m. at Bandanna Running and Walking, 504 W. Main St., Boise. Free one-hour clinic. The Sawtooth Relay will be held June 9. Six-person teams complete the 62-mile running and walking relay, which begins in Stanley and finishes in Ketchum. 208-853-1221, sawtoothrelay.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 7
Wild Idaho: Ice Fishing
7 p.m. at Meridian Library District, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Writer Tom Claycomb III discusses the basics of ice fishing including where to go in the local mountains and the types of supplies you will need. Free. 208-888-4451.
Friday-Sunday, Feb. 9-11
Boise Golf and Travel Show
5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 (VIP Business After Hours early opening), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Featuring 70-plus exhibitors representing golf retailers/manufacturers/travel, PGA quick tip instruction, demo area, putting and long drive contests, kids zone, show specials, more. $12 general, $20 VIP night. All event tickets include a free round of golf from Eagle Hills. boisegolfshow.com.
Stanley Winterfest
Feb. 9-11, Downtown Stanley. Starts Friday night with a beach party. Events include music, a ski plane fly-in, Winterfest 40 fatbike race, the infamous outhouse race, raft sledding, kids snow castle, a street dance, more. Free. stanleywinterfest.com.
Friday, Feb. 16
Cross-Country Skiing for Seniors
Bus loads at 9 a.m. at Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 625 S. Arbor Lane, Meridian, for travel to Bogus Basin. Join a group of adults ages 50 and older for cross-country skiing on the groomed trails and then grab a bite to eat at Simplot Lodge (cost of lunch not included). $45 for nonmembers, $35 for members of Touchmark Health & Fitness Club. Cost includes transportation and Nordic trail pass. RSVP: 208-319-5261.
Thursday, Feb. 22
Winter Wildlands Lecture Series: CuMo Mine & Boise’s Watershed
7 p.m. at Idaho Fish and Game’s Trophy Room, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. Join Rich Rusnak and Zack Waterman to learn more about a proposed mega strip mine on the Boise National Forest. Discuss the latest developments, as well as ongoing efforts to monitor for rare carnivores and how you can get involved. Free. 208-384-1023.
Saturday, March 3
Starlight Snowshoe Benefit
4 to 9 p.m. at Bogus Basin Mountain Resort, 2600 Bogus Basin Road, Boise. Snowshoe under the stars on a lit path and then come into the lodge for a dinner buffet, music by Emily Tipton and raffle. Benefits JDRF to fund research for a cure, better treatments and prevention methods for type 1 diabetes. $16 general, $11 children younger than 12 or $53 per immediate family, includes use of snowshoes. eventbrite.com.
Saturday, May 19
Cycle for Independence
Start times vary from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Riverglen Junior High, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise. Choose the 10-mile, 20-mile or metric century ride. Fundraiser for the Treasure Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. Preregistration ends May 15. On-site registration will be available. cycleforindependence.org.
