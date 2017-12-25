Idaho’s river guides & outfitters decided sexual harassment just would not stand

More Videos 3:33 Adventure writer explains why sexual harassment is common in outfitting Pause 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 1:16 Hawaiian style poké bowls are booming in the Treasure Valley 1:25 Albertsons opens new convenience store. 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 1:20 Phil Hawkins dedicates his heart to helping veterans 3:09 Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire? 2:36 She's not even a year old, but she has already taken on the slopes at Bogus Basin 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Adventure writer explains why sexual harassment is common in outfitting Adventure and travel writer Jayme Moye spoke to a group with the Idaho Outfitting & Guides Association to explain why she believes sexual harassment is incredibly common in the outfitting and guide industry. She learned of the problem through investigative reports she wrote about Colorado's guiding industry. Adventure and travel writer Jayme Moye spoke to a group with the Idaho Outfitting & Guides Association to explain why she believes sexual harassment is incredibly common in the outfitting and guide industry. She learned of the problem through investigative reports she wrote about Colorado's guiding industry. Ruth Brown rbrown@idahostatesman.com

Adventure and travel writer Jayme Moye spoke to a group with the Idaho Outfitting & Guides Association to explain why she believes sexual harassment is incredibly common in the outfitting and guide industry. She learned of the problem through investigative reports she wrote about Colorado's guiding industry. Ruth Brown rbrown@idahostatesman.com