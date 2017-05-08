Outdoors calendar

Tuesday, May 9
Stories Worth Telling: From the Trail: 7 to 9 p.m. at Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Invites hikers of all levels to share stories of their outdoor adventures. Learn about the 52-hike challenge and swap stories to inspire your next trek. 972-8320.
Friday, May 12
Dig Into Idaho Geology: Noon to 9 p.m. at the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Free mineral for each child, museum mini-tours, geode-cracking for kids from 3 to 5 p.m., lecture by Terry Maley at 7 p.m. Free. idahomuseum.org.
Saturday, May 13
Foothills Family Day: Sheep in the Foothills: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jim Hall Foothills Learning Center, 3188 Sunset Peak Road, Boise. Monthly nature program with speakers, crafts, activities, interpretive stations and the backyard is open. Free. 493-2530, bee.cityofboise.org/foothills.
International Migratory Bird Day Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the World Center for Birds of Prey, 5668 W. Flying Hawk Lane, Boise. Family activities, hands-on art projects, guided birding walks, live raptor presentations. Admission: $7 general, $6 seniors, $5 children 4-16. Free for ages younger than 4 and members. 362-8687, peregrinefund.org/world-center.
Wednesday, May 17
SWIMBA Mountain Biking Skills Classes: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Eagle/Ada County Bike Park. Beginning skills class (ladies only) taught by the BYRDS. Free for SWIMBA members. Sign up at SWIMBA.org.
