Outdoors

May 08, 2017 10:47 PM

Outdoors calendar

Tuesday, May 9

Stories Worth Telling: From the Trail: 7 to 9 p.m. at Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Invites hikers of all levels to share stories of their outdoor adventures. Learn about the 52-hike challenge and swap stories to inspire your next trek. 972-8320.

Friday, May 12

Dig Into Idaho Geology: Noon to 9 p.m. at the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Free mineral for each child, museum mini-tours, geode-cracking for kids from 3 to 5 p.m., lecture by Terry Maley at 7 p.m. Free. idahomuseum.org.

Saturday, May 13

Foothills Family Day: Sheep in the Foothills: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jim Hall Foothills Learning Center, 3188 Sunset Peak Road, Boise. Monthly nature program with speakers, crafts, activities, interpretive stations and the backyard is open. Free. 493-2530, bee.cityofboise.org/foothills.

International Migratory Bird Day Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the World Center for Birds of Prey, 5668 W. Flying Hawk Lane, Boise. Family activities, hands-on art projects, guided birding walks, live raptor presentations. Admission: $7 general, $6 seniors, $5 children 4-16. Free for ages younger than 4 and members. 362-8687, peregrinefund.org/world-center.

Wednesday, May 17

SWIMBA Mountain Biking Skills Classes: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Eagle/Ada County Bike Park. Beginning skills class (ladies only) taught by the BYRDS. Free for SWIMBA members. Sign up at SWIMBA.org.

To submit a calendar listing, go to Events.IdahoStatesman.com and click on “Add event.” Send details no later than noon Monday before publication. All submissions become the property of the Statesman.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why most of the Boise River Greenbelt is closed

Why most of the Boise River Greenbelt is closed 1:21

Why most of the Boise River Greenbelt is closed
'Tough time' for backcountry trails; could Central Idaho get Big Loop trail? 5:29

'Tough time' for backcountry trails; could Central Idaho get Big Loop trail?
Should Ridge to Rivers schedule busy trails for a single activity or direction of travel? 3:30

Should Ridge to Rivers schedule busy trails for a single activity or direction of travel?

View More Video

Sports Videos