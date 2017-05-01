Outdoors calendar

Saturday, May 6
Idaho Big Game Hunting 101 workshop: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. Covers a variety of topics including how to apply for controlled hunts, Idaho’s Hunter Education requirements, de-mystifying the big game regulation book and proper field dressing. Participants will be treated to a venison lunch. $15. To register, go to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.
Equine Trail Course Challenge: Register at 9 a.m. and start at 9:30 a.m. at 6630 Western Riding Club Lane, Boise. Contact Jill at (210) 823-2873.
Bug Zoo Festival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road, Ketchum. More than 35 species of insects, reptiles and more; kids’ activity table with photo ops and cockroach races; food available for purchase. $5 general, $3 children 5-18, free for ages 4 and younger. (208) 726-9358, sbgarden.org.
Idaho Trails Association Volunteer Appreciation Party: 5 to 8 p.m. at the Old Timers Pavilion, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 Americana Blvd., Boise. Social, beer, coffee, presentations, dinner, guest speakers, more. idahotrailsassociation.org/2017/04/volunteer-appreciation-parties.
Tuesday, May 9
Stories Worth Telling: From the Trail: 7 to 9 p.m. at Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Invites hikers of all levels to share stories of their outdoor adventures. Learn about the 52-hike challenge and swap stories to inspire your next trek. 972-8320.
To submit a calendar listing, go to Events.IdahoStatesman.com and click on “Add event.” Send details no later than noon Monday before publication. All submissions become the property of the Statesman.
Comments