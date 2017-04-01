Caldwell skier takes top trophy at Tamarack’s frigid, fun pond skimming event

3:57 Drone catches kayakers running a treacherous stretch of the Snake River Pause

2:05 Investor videotapes manager's eviction from Boise's Powerhouse Event Center

4:21 F-35A testing and evaluation at Mountain Home Air Force Base

0:41 Demolition of the SkyVue Grill

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

2:32 Was Boise's Emerald House doomed to fail?

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

0:45 Watch this un-fore-gettable bowling strike made with a golf ball

1:31 NFL hopefuls at Boise State show what they can do at BSU Pro Day