Caldwell skier takes top trophy at Tamarack’s frigid, fun pond skimming event

There’s still plenty of powder to ski in the Treasure Valley, but some outdoor enthusiasts wanted a greater challenge on Saturday. So they headed to Tamarack Resort for the 2nd Annual Pond Skim Championship, where skiers and snowboarders strap on their gear, don a costume and try to make their way across a freezing-cold pond without wiping out.
This year’s four-foot-tall trophy for overall winner went to Beth Mixon, a member of the College of Idaho ski team. Mixon, costumed in a bikini top and summery skirt, glided across the pond on a single ski.
Mixon faced some stiff competition from skiers and snowboarders dressed up as everything from unicorns to Captain America. Those outrageous outfits are part of the judging criteria, along with style (“How steezy, easy, or tricky you make it look,” according to Tamarack’s website), whether a competitor is able to cross the pond (those who cross once have to try again with a shorter run-up) and who’s got the best wipe-out.
In addition to Mixon’s seemingly effortless sail across the pond, the competition featured some excellent crashes, too. Those competitors had the chance to win “gnarliest wipe out,” and skimmers also vied for top honors in the dress-up department.
