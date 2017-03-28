Idaho Outdoors calendar: Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, April 4
“Trout Grass”: 4 p.m. at Ada Community Library, 10664 W. Victory Road, Boise. Award-winning film by Ed George and Andy Royer that follows the 10,000 mile journey turning bamboo into super-conductive, split-cane fly rod and then, out onto a river. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Thursday, April 6
“DamNation”: 6:30 p.m. at Caldwell Public Library, 1010 Dearborn St. Film that explores the sea change in our national attitude from pride in big dams as engineering wonders to growing awareness that our own future is bound to the health of our rivers. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Friday, April 7
River Why Not: The Inevitable Boise River: 6:30 p.m. at Boise State on the Grove, 101 S. Capitol Blvd. Todd Shallat, three-time winner of the Idaho book award and the author of more than a dozen books concerning the cities and the environment, will share insights about the Boise River. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Saturday, April 8
Eagle Hatchery: Snake River Sockeye Salmon Captive Broodstock Program: 2 p.m. at Eagle Public Library, 100 N. Stierman Way. Meet staff of the Eagle Fish Hatchery as they provide a review of the Eagle Hatchery Sockeye Captive Broodstock Program. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Thursday, April 13
Fishing for the Good Life: Conservation, Meaning, and Relations in “The River Why”: 7 p.m. at Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Gregory McElwain, assistant professor of Philosophy and Religious Studies at the College of Idaho, explores the philosophical themes in the book, including its perspectives on conservation, social relations, spirituality, and the search for meaning in the fullest human life. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Saturday, April 15
Fluvial Effects of the Bonneville Flood: Register at 7 a.m. at the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, with a departure at 7:30 a.m. Join Idaho State University’s Paul Link and Ben Crosby on a field trip to examine flood effects from the Bonneville Flood. Bring water and lunch. $10 IMMG members, $15 nonmembers. No registration required. 853-1678, idahomuseum.org.
Monday, April 17
“Salmon: Running the Gauntlet”: 6:30 p.m. at Ada Community Library, 10664 W. Victory Road, Boise. This documentary, from PBS Nature, illustrates how human behavior has created unnatural circumstances in the life cycle of salmon. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Sunday, April 23
Buzzsaw Sharks of Idaho Lecture: 1 p.m. at Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Presented by Leif Tapanila, Idaho State University and Idaho Museum of Natural History in Pocatello. $5 general, free to IMMG members. 571-5720, idahomuseum.org.
May 20
Cycle for Independence: Metric century starts at 8 a.m., 25-mile at 9 a.m. and 10-mile at 9:30 a.m. at Riverglen High School, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise. Fundraiser for the National Federation of the Blind of Idaho, Treasure Valley Chapter. $25 for 10-mile, $35 for 25-mile or metric century. Preregistration ends May 16. On-site registration available on race day. cycleforindependence.org.
June 29-July 2
Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival: Music, bike clinics, demos, shuttle rides and the SCOTT Enduro Cup. ridesunvalley.com.
Aug. 5-12
Ride Idaho: Starts and ends in Ketchum/Sun Valley. For route, details and registration, go to rideidaho.org.
To submit a calendar listing, go to Events.IdahoStatesman.com and click on “Add event.” Send details no later than noon Monday before publication. All submissions become the property of the Statesman.
Comments