Idaho Outdoors calendar: Tuesday, March 14

Thursday, March 16
Why Wilderness Matters: 6:30 p.m. at Ada Community Library, 10664 W. Victory Road, Boise. Brad Brooks, Idaho Deputy Regional Director of the Wilderness Society, extols the virtues of wilderness and how vital it is to protect our wildlands. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Thursday-Saturday, March 16-18
Airstream Expo: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 16-17 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18, Boise Airstream Adventures, 1705 Industrial Way, Caldwell. Daily raffles, free barbecue lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Free. boiseairstream.com.
Tuesday, March 21
STEM After School — Fish: 3:30 p.m. at Ada Community Library, 5868 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise. Hands-on activities focusing on defining characteristics of fish, habitat needs, and the art of fish printing (Gyotaku). See preserved samples of local fish, a fish skeleton, rubber fish for fish printing, coloring activities, and songs. Presented by Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Saturday, March 25
The Whys of the Boise River’s Fish: 1 p.m. at Ada Community Library, 10706 W. State St., Star. Joe Kozfkay, naturalist with Idaho Fish and Game, presents a family program on river ecology in our area. Participants are then invited to meet him at the River Walk to view what was covered. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Gem State Chapter, National Wild Turkey Federation’s Hunting Heritage Banquet: Cocktails and auction preview at 4:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $20 and up. 870-8917, events.nwtf.org/120020-2017/tickets.
Saturday-Sunday, March 25-26
Great Idaho Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Sponsored by Lewis-Clark Trader. $8 admission, free for children 9 and younger.
Saturday, April 15
Fluvial Effects of the Bonneville Flood: Register at 7 a.m. at the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, with a departure at 7:30 a.m. Join Idaho State University’s Paul Link and Ben Crosby on a field trip to examine flood effects from the Bonneville Flood. Bring water and lunch. $10 IMMG members, $15 nonmembers. No registration required. 853-1678, idahomuseum.org.
Sunday, April 23
Buzzsaw Sharks of Idaho Lecture: 1 p.m. at Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Presented by Leif Tapanila, Idaho State University and Idaho Museum of Natural History in Pocatello. $5 general, free to IMMG members. 571-5720, idahomuseum.org.
May 20
Cycle for Independence: Metric century starts at 8 a.m., 25-mile at 9 a.m. and 10-mile at 9:30 a.m. at Riverglen High School, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise. Fundraiser for the National Federation of the Blind of Idaho, Treasure Valley Chapter. $25 for 10-mile, $35 for 25-mile or metric century. Preregistration ends May 16. On-site registration available on race day. cycleforindependence.org.
June 29-July 2
Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival: Music, bike clinics, demos, shuttle rides and the SCOTT Enduro Cup. ridesunvalley.com.
Aug. 5-12
Ride Idaho: Starts and ends in Ketchum/Sun Valley. For route, details and registration, go to rideidaho.org.
