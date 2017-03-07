Catching big-air sturgeons: 'Once-in-a-lifetime experience'

Ron Klimes of Buhl shares some of the moments he's experienced fishing for sturgeon.
Courtesy of Ron Klimes ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Outdoors

"Side country" skiing at Soldier Mountain in Fairfield, Idaho

In the video, Steve Mitchell of Soldier Mountain explains the "side country" skiing options at the ski area. That's backcountry-style skiing that's in bounds. "It takes a five- to 10-minute hike to have untouched powder the week after a storm," owner Matt McFerran said. "We could form our own market of untouched powder fields."

Sports Videos