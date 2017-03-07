Catching big-air sturgeons: 'Once-in-a-lifetime experience'

The RefuSKI program that's part of the Bogus Basin Nordic Team youth recreation program integrates refugees into the training. Check out some action from a practice, including Sadock Debwe's hockey stop (moments before, he executed one for the first time).
In the video, Steve Mitchell of Soldier Mountain explains the "side country" skiing options at the ski area. That's backcountry-style skiing that's in bounds. "It takes a five- to 10-minute hike to have untouched powder the week after a storm," owner Matt McFerran said. "We could form our own market of untouched powder fields."