Highlights from the super-G races at Bogus Basin

Bogus Basin is hosting the Trudi Bolinder Memorial U16 and U19 super-G races this weekend. Check out some of the action from Friday.
Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

"Side country" skiing at Soldier Mountain in Fairfield, Idaho

In the video, Steve Mitchell of Soldier Mountain explains the "side country" skiing options at the ski area. That's backcountry-style skiing that's in bounds. "It takes a five- to 10-minute hike to have untouched powder the week after a storm," owner Matt McFerran said. "We could form our own market of untouched powder fields."

