Idaho Outdoors calendar: Tuesday, Feb. 28

Wednesday, March 1
Fly Tying: 6:30 p.m. at Ada Community Library, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise. Learn basic fly tying techniques. Part of the Adult Night Out series. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley (readmetv.com). Register: 277-6700.
Wild Idaho: Fishing Spots: 7 p.m. at Meridian Library District, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Fishing and hunting feature writer Tom Claycomb gives the inside scoop on some of the best local fishing spots in and around the Treasure Valley. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Thursday, March 2
The Wilderness: Why?: 7 p.m. at Idaho Outdoor Association, 3401 Brazil St., Boise. Author and Idaho Statesman reporter Rocky Barker examines the place of wildness and spirituality in literature, in the human experience and in his own life. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Thursday-Sunday, March 2-5
Idaho Sportsman Show: 5 to 9 p.m. March 2-3, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 4, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Gear and guides, RVs, boats, ATVs, seminars, children’s activities, more. $5 general, $4 seniors, free for children 12 and younger. idahosportsmanshow.com.
Saturday, March 4
Mastering the Art of Fly Fishing: A Life-Time Learning Experience: 11 a.m. at Ada Community Library, 5868 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise. Gary Green, a member of Boise Valley Fly Fishers and Trout Unlimited, will share his perspectives on fly tying through a discussion and demonstration. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Refuge Star Party: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa. College of Idaho’s StarLab, storytelling, crafts, and stargazing with the Boise Astronomical Society. Rain or shine. Free. 467-9278.
Thursday, March 9
Fly Fishing, Friendship & Fun: 7 p.m., Ada Community Library, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road Boise. Hear from Patti Bantam and Judy Tallada of the Women Fly Fishers of Idaho how they got into the sport and how the club works to increase knowledge, experience and pleasure among others in the sport of fly fishing. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Sunday, March 12
Courageous Kids Climbing event: 10 a.m. to noon at Wings Center, 1875 S. Century Way, Boise. Free event is open to 20 children with special needs, either physical or developmental. For more information, to volunteer or to register your child, contact Riechmann at jeffriechmann@cs.com or visit Courageous Kids Climbing on Facebook.
Thursday, March 16
Why Wilderness Matters: 6:30 p.m. at Ada Community Library, 10664 W. Victory Road, Boise. Brad Brooks, Idaho Deputy Regional Director of the Wilderness Society, extols the virtues of wilderness and how vital it is to protect our wildlands. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Tuesday, March 21
STEM After School — Fish: 3:30 p.m. at Ada Community Library, 5868 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise. Hands-on activities focusing on defining characteristics of fish, habitat needs, and the art of fish printing (Gyotaku). See preserved samples of local fish, a fish skeleton, rubber fish for fish printing, coloring activities, and songs. Presented by Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Saturday, March 25
The Whys of the Boise River’s Fish: 1 p.m. at Ada Community Library, 10706 W. State St., Star. Joe Kozfkay, naturalist with Idaho Fish and Game, presents a family program on river ecology in our area. Participants are then invited to meet him at the River Walk to view what was covered. Free. Part of Read Me Treasure Valley. readmetv.com.
Saturday-Sunday, March 25-26
Great Idaho Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Sponsored by Lewis-Clark Trader. $8 admission, free for children 9 and younger.
May 20
Cycle for Independence: Metric century starts at 8 a.m., 25-mile at 9 a.m. and 10-mile at 9:30 a.m. at Riverglen High School, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise. Fundraiser for the National Federation of the Blind of Idaho, Treasure Valley Chapter. $25 for 10-mile, $35 for 25-mile or metric century. Preregistration ends May 16. On-site registration available on race day. cycleforindependence.org.
June 29-July 2
Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival: June 29 to July 2, Sun Valley. Music, bike clinics, demos, shuttle rides and the SCOTT Enduro Cup. ridesunvalley.com.
Aug. 5-12
Ride Idaho: Starts and ends in Ketchum/Sun Valley. For route, details and registration, go to rideidaho.org.
