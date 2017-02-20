Controversial Creature Crafts improve safety, reduce needed skill on big whitewater

2:32 All-woman officials crew makes Idaho history at 5A state basketball final Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:38 Charlotte Hirata remembers life at Minidoka Relocation Center

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

1:52 How VRigami's software works

1:31 Rocky Mountain boys eke out wild, overtime win at Mountain View

0:32 Watch Boise's Pennington sink game-winning 3-pointer

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates

2:21 Three ski runs to try at Bogus Basin