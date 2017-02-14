Idaho Outdoors calendar: Tuesday, Feb. 14

Tuesday, Feb. 21
Gem State Fly Fishers monthly member’s meeting: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa. Fly tying/social at 6:30 p.m., business meeting to follow at 7:30 p.m. $30 annual family membership. 286-8482.
Friday-Sunday, Feb. 24-26
Stanley Sled Dog Rendezvous: Check-in begins at 5 p.m. Friday, with a mushers meeting at 7 p.m. at the Stanley Community Building. On Saturday, race information and check-in available at 7:30 a.m. at the Mountain Village Restaurant, with races starting at 8:30 a.m. This is a two-day event, with mileage split between Saturday and Sunday. Skijoring takes place over both days. Junior races will be Saturday only. stanleycc.org/events/winter.
Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 25-26
Wilderness First Aid Class: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Young Hearts Education, 3350 Americana Terrace Blvd., Suite 120, Boise. Two-day course for trip leaders, camp counselors and outdoor enthusiasts covers patient assessment, musculoskeletal and soft tissue injury, splinting, and dealing with bad weather and non-standard equipment. $175. youngheartsed.com/first-aid/wfa.
Thursday-Sunday, March 2-5
Idaho Sportsman Show: 5 to 9 p.m. March 2-3, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 4, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Gear and guides, RVs, boats, ATVs, seminars, children’s activities, more. $5 general, $4 seniors, free for children 12 and younger. idahosportsmanshow.com.
Saturday, March 4
Refuge Star Party: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa. College of Idaho’s StarLab, storytelling, crafts, and stargazing with the Boise Astronomical Society. Rain or shine. Free. 467-9278.
Sunday, March 12
Courageous Kids Climbing event: 10 a.m. to noon at Wings Center, 1875 S. Century Way, Boise. Free event is open to 20 children with special needs, either physical or developmental. For more information, to volunteer or to register your child, contact Riechmann at jeffriechmann@cs.com or visit Courageous Kids Climbing on Facebook.
June 29-July 2
Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival: June 29 to July 2, Sun Valley. Music, bike clinics, demos, shuttle rides and the SCOTT Enduro Cup. ridesunvalley.com.
Aug. 5-12
Ride Idaho: Starts and ends in Ketchum/Sun Valley. For route, details and registration, go to rideidaho.org.
