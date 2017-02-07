What’s on the Idaho Outdoors calendar? (Tuesday, Feb. 7)

Thursday, Feb. 9
Southwestern Idaho Birders Association: 7 p.m. at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa. Alexander Sapiens will address birding festivals throughout the United States.
Friday, Feb. 10
Bikin’ For Lovin’: 6 to 10 p.m. at Boise Bicycle Project, 1027 S. Lusk St. Social ride on the Greenbelt to 8th Street to continue celebrations at Pollo Rey with music by James Orr, photo booth, beer from Payette Brewing Co., silent auction. Ride is free; taco dinner tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple, includes two complimentary beers. eventbrite.com.
Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 11-12
Magic Reservoir Ice Fishing Tournament: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Magic Resort. Cash prizes, hourly raffle and free lunch at 1:30 p.m. Sunday ($10 for nonparticipants). Competitors pay a $10 entry fee per species (trout and perch) per day. Hosted by West Magic Rod and Gun Club. (208) 487-2571.
Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 25-26
Wilderness First Aid Class: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Young Hearts Education, 3350 Americana Terrace Blvd., Suite 120, Boise. Two-day course for trip leaders, camp counselors and outdoor enthusiasts covers patient assessment, musculoskeletal and soft tissue injury, splinting, and dealing with bad weather and non-standard equipment. $175. youngheartsed.com/first-aid/wfa.
Thursday-Sunday, March 2-5
Idaho Sportsman Show: 5 to 9 p.m. March 2-3, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 4, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Gear and guides, RVs, boats, ATVs, seminars, children’s activities, more. $5 general, $4 seniors, free for children 12 and younger. idahosportsmanshow.com.
Saturday, March 4
Refuge Star Party: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa. College of Idaho’s StarLab, storytelling, crafts, and stargazing with the Boise Astronomical Society. Rain or shine. Free. 467-9278.
Sunday, March 12
Courageous Kids Climbing event: 10 a.m. to noon at Wings Center, 1875 S. Century Way, Boise. Free event is open to 20 children with special needs, either physical or developmental. For more information, to volunteer or to register your child, contact Riechmann at jeffriechmann@cs.com or visit Courageous Kids Climbing on Facebook.
June 29-July 2
Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival: June 29 to July 2, Sun Valley. Music, bike clinics, demos, shuttle rides and the SCOTT Enduro Cup. ridesunvalley.com.
