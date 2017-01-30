Idaho Outdoors calendar: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Continues Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1
Banff Mountain Film Festival: 7 p.m. at The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Benefits the Bogus Basin Nordic Team and the Boise Nordic Foundation. $18 general, $14 students and seniors. egyptiantheatre.net
Continues Tuesday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 5
McCall Winter Carnival: Snow sculptures, music, food, beer garden, comedy shows, art auctions, snowbike races, more. Go to mccallchamber.org/winter-carnival for a full schedule.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Cabin Fever Reliever: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Karcher Mall, 1509 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa. Educational and instructional activities mostly designed for kids including archery, boat safety, fly fishing, tying flies, more. Also, vendors, dealers and nonprofits. Benefit for Kids First Cast. Free. Register at kidsfirstcast.org.
Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 25-26
Wilderness First Aid Class: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Young Hearts Education, 3350 Americana Terrace Blvd., Suite 120, Boise. Two-day course for trip leaders, camp counselors and outdoor enthusiasts covers patient assessment, musculoskeletal and soft tissue injury, splinting, and dealing with bad weather and non-standard equipment. $175. youngheartsed.com/first-aid/wfa.
Sunday, March 12
Courageous Kids Climbing event: 10 a.m. to noon at Wings Center, 1875 S. Century Way, Boise. Free event is open to 20 children with special needs, either physical or developmental. For more information, to volunteer or to register your child, contact Riechmann at jeffriechmann@cs.com or visit Courageous Kids Climbing on Facebook.
June 29-July 2
Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival: June 29 to July 2, Sun Valley. Music, bike clinics, demos, shuttle rides and the SCOTT Enduro Cup. ridesunvalley.com.
To submit a calendar listing, go to Events.IdahoStatesman.com and click on “Add event.” Send details no later than noon Monday before publication. All submissions become the property of the Statesman.
Comments