Idaho Outdoors calendar: Tuesday, Jan. 24

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 27-29
Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel: Held at Stanley’s outdoor ice rink. Curling competition starts Friday evening and continues through the weekend. Championship draw begins at 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Spectators are free and a free group curling lesson is available at noon Saturday. sobidaho.com.
Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 5
McCall Winter Carnival: Snow sculptures, Torchlight and Mardi Gras parades, music, daily events spanning everything from comedy shows to art auctions, snowbike races to the Monster Dog Pull and more. mccallchamber.org/winter-carnival.
Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 28-29
Owyhee Motorcycle Flat Track Racing: Gates open at 8 a.m. and racing at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Canyon County Fairgrounds, 111 22nd Ave., Caldwell. $10 general, $5 seniors, children 6-12 and OMC members, free for ages 5 and younger. omcracing.com.
Klim the Mine Snowmobile Hill Climb: Races at 8 a.m. at the Minnie Moore Mine, Bellevue, just south of Hailey. $5 admission, free for children younger than 12. haileyidaho.com.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Cabin Fever Reliever: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Karcher Mall, 1509 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa. Educational and instructional activities mostly designed for kids including archery, boat safety, fly fishing, tying flies, more. Also, vendors, dealers and nonprofits. Benefit for Kids First Cast. Free. Register at kidsfirstcast.org.
Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 25-26
Wilderness First Aid Class: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Young Hearts Education, 3350 Americana Terrace Blvd., Suite 120, Boise. Two-day course for trip leaders, camp counselors and outdoor enthusiasts covers patient assessment, musculoskeletal and soft tissue injury, splinting, and dealing with bad weather and non-standard equipment. $175. youngheartsed.com/first-aid/wfa.
