Bassmaster Elite angler Darrell Ocamica of Idaho gives bass fishing tips

Idaho Fish and Game cameras caught an elusive wolverine eating from a frozen deer leg placed about 12 miles northeast of McCall as bait. The animals, part of the weasel family, are being studied across Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington as researchers try to figure out how many of the secretive animals share our states.
In the wild, catching sturgeon through the ice would be neither legal (you can’t take them out of the water) nor feasible (they live in deep water that almost never freezes over), but Idaho Statesman fishing columnist Jordan Rodriguez had a unique chance to catch the massive fish at a private pond near Parma. There are 275 of the prehistoric beasts living in Schwartz’s pond, with the biggest measuring over 7 feet long.
A training exercise by California fire officials performing water rescues is shown as a reminder of the dangers of thinning ice. In Idaho, local first responders have rescued several pets from icy ponds in recent weeks and have warned people to avoid such areas.