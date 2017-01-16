Idaho Outdoors calendar: Tuesday, Jan. 17

Outdoors

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Outdoor Conversations: 7 to 9 p.m. at Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Featuring Jim Akenson, author of “7003 Days: 21 Years in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.” Free.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Boise Snowmobile Club’s Fun Run: Check in at Granite Creek parking lot from 9 to 11 a.m. in Idaho City. Prizes and food at the Senior Citizens Center at 2 p.m. (208) 559-1573 for information. Watch for signs.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Rotarun Snowbox Derby: 9 a.m. to noon at Rotarun, Hailey’s small, family-friendly, hometown ski hill. Entrants build unique snow boxes to race against others in their age class. haileyidaho.com.

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 27-29

Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel: Held on Stanley’s outdoor ice rink. Curling competition starts Friday evening and continues through the weekend. Championship draw begins at 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Spectators are free and a free group curling lesson is available at noon Saturday. sobidaho.com.

Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 5

McCall Winter Carnival: Snow sculptures, Torchlight and Mardi Gras parades, music, daily events spanning everything from comedy shows to art auctions, snowbike races to the Monster Dog Pull and more. mccallchamber.org/winter-carnival.

Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 28-29

Owyhee Motorcycle Flat Track Racing: Gates open at 8 a.m. and racing at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Canyon County Fairgrounds, 111 22nd Ave., Caldwell. $10 general, $5 seniors, children 6-12 and OMC members, free for ages 5 and younger. omcracing.com.

Klim the Mine Snowmobile Hill Climb: Races at 8 a.m. at the Minnie Moore Mine, Bellevue, just south of Hailey. $5 admission, free for children younger than 12. haileyidaho.com.

Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 25-26

Wilderness First Aid Class: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Young Hearts Education, 3350 Americana Terrace Blvd., Suite 120, Boise. Two-day course for trip leaders, camp counselors and outdoor enthusiasts covers patient assessment, musculoskeletal and soft tissue injury, splinting, and dealing with bad weather and non-standard equipment. $175. youngheartsed.com/first-aid/wfa.

