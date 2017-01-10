Snowmobiling tours at Brundage

A training exercise by California fire officials performing water rescues is shown as a reminder of the dangers of thinning ice. In Idaho, local first responders have rescued several pets from icy ponds in recent weeks and have warned people to avoid such areas.
Adam Roberts, 31, died Tuesday evening in an avalanche. This is a video profile from 2014 of then 29-year-old Roberts. Western Washington University students documented Roberts' life in the mountains out of his custom home on the truck bed of his Toyota Tacoma, also referred to as his gypsy wagon.