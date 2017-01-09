What’s on the Playing Outdoors calendar? (Tuesday, Jan. 10)

Thursday, Jan. 12
Southwestern Idaho Birders Association: 7 p.m. at the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa. Rob Miller, research biologist with the Intermountain Bird Observatory, presents “My Lopsided Relationship with Northern Goshawks in the Northern Great Basin.”
Friday-Saturday, Jan. 13-14
Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Hosted by Boise Valley Fly Fishers. $7 admission, free for children 13 and younger. bvffexpo.com.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Cougar Mountain Fun Run: Registration from 9 a.m. to noon at Wellington Snow Park, Smiths Ferry, milepost 97 on Idaho 55. Raffle drawing at 3:30 p.m. Robert, 870-0214; Ula, 830-0807.
Climbing fundraiser: Presentation at 6:30 p.m. and climbing and silent auction at 7 p.m. at Urban Ascent Climbing Gym, 308 S. 25th St., Boise. Support Chuck Washington and his team of medical trainers in their annual trip to Burma. $20 general, $15 youth. Additional donations accepted. RSVP to 363-7325.
Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 14-15
Owyhee Motorcycle Flat Track Racing: Gates open at 8 a.m. and racing at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Canyon County Fairgrounds, 111 22nd Ave., Caldwell. $10 general, $5 seniors, children 6-12 and OMC members, free for ages 5 and younger. omcracing.com.
Great Idaho Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday atFord Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $8 admission, free for children 9 and younger. 746-5555.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Cross Country Ski Clinic: 10 a.m. to noon or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Frontier Point Lodge, Bogus Basin Nordic Center. Choose either skate or classic technique instruction. $42 for one session or $63 for both (fee does not include equipment rental or trail pass). Register at bluecirclesports.com/EventDetail_Master.aspx?meid=2084.
Friday-Sunday, Jan. 27-29
Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel: Held on Stanley’s outdoor ice rink. Curling competition starts Friday evening and continues through the weekend. Championship draw begins at 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Spectators are free and a free group curling lesson is available at noon Saturday. sobidaho.com.
Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 5
McCall Winter Carnival: Snow sculptures, Torchlight and Mardi Gras parades, music, daily events spanning everything from comedy shows to art auctions, snowbike races to the Monster Dog Pull and more. mccallchamber.org/winter-carnival.
Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 28-29
Owyhee Motorcycle Flat Track Racing: Gates open at 8 a.m. and racing at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Canyon County Fairgrounds, 111 22nd Ave., Caldwell. $10 general, $5 seniors, children 6-12 and OMC members, free for ages 5 and younger. omcracing.com.
