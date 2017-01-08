Elk run through Harris Ranch

Check out some of the festivities from Bogus Basin's New Year's Day event kicking off a yearlong celebration of the ski area's 75th year, including fireworks and an inside look at the torchlight parade.
Adam Roberts, 31, died Tuesday evening in an avalanche. This is a video profile from 2014 of then 29-year-old Roberts. Western Washington University students documented Roberts' life in the mountains out of his custom home on the truck bed of his Toyota Tacoma, also referred to as his gypsy wagon.
Hailey resident Toni Marcroft said she took the video Dec. 19 just north of Hailey, Idaho. The elk slowed traffic for a bit as they made their way across the highway, leaping over a fence on the other side of the road.