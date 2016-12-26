What’s on the Playing Outdoors calendar? (Tuesday, Dec. 27)

Saturday, Dec. 31
Cascade Christmas Bird Count: Meet at 8 a.m. at the Ashley Inn, Idaho 55, north end of Cascade. RSVP for a head count for lunch. Ingrid Brudenell, ibrudenell@gmail.com or 336- 4136.
Donnelly Snowmobile Club Fun Run: Registration from 9 to 11:30 a.m. west out of Donnelly on Roseberry to north on West Mountain Road to the Tamarack Falls Trailhead. Raffle and prize drawing at 3:30 p.m. Tina, (208) 573-4193; donnellysnowmobileclub.com.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Great Polar Bear Challenge: Day-of registration at 10 a.m. with the plunge at 11 a.m. at Lucky Peak Reservoir and Spring Shores Marina. Jump in, water ski or wakeboard. Also, a costume contest. Benefits Make-A-Wish Idaho. Event is free, however, all participants are asked to fund raise a minimum of $50. Spectators welcome. idaho.wish.org.
Bogus Basin 75th Anniversary Kick-Off and Fireworks Show: DJ One One at 3:30 p.m. in front of the Simplot Lodge; torchlight parade at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 7 p.m., night skiing continues with lifts remaining open until 10 p.m. Ride every lift and win a prize.
Monday, Jan. 2
Bruneau Christmas Bird Count: Meet at 7 a.m. at the BLM Office, 3948 Development Ave., Boise. Larry Ridenhour, ridenhour.larry@gmail.com or 863-5596.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Wild Idaho: Wolves: 7 p.m. at the Meridian Library District, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Nationally renowned wolf expert Carter Niemeyer discusses his life with Idaho’s wolves. Niemeyer is the author of two books on wolves in Idaho, “Wolfer” and “Wolf Land.” He has worked on both sides of the wolf issue in Idaho, both as a trapper for Idaho Fish & Game and a conservationist. Free. 888-4451.
Friday, Jan. 6
Wild and Scenic Film Festival: 7 p.m. at The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Presented by the Idaho Chapter Sierra Club, the films combine cinematography and storytelling to inform, inspire and ignite solutions to ensuring the conservation of wild and scenic places globally and close to home. $12 at eventbrite.com, $15 at the door.
▪ Children’s matinee “Wild Child” at 4:30 p.m. Follows some kids as they careen through northwest rivers, ski down slopes to visit penguins in Antarctica, race with copepods, and help plant millions of trees around the world. $5 at the door.
Friday-Sunday, Jan. 6-8
Northwest Bow Hunter Classic: Registration from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 7 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday (shoot at 9 a.m.) and 7 to 8:30 a.m. Sunday (shoot at 9 a.m.) at Canyon County Fairgrounds, 111 22nd Ave., Caldwell. Indoor 3D archery tournament presented by Nampa Bow Chiefs. 989-5576.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Idaho City Park N’ Ski free ski and snowshoe event: IDPR trails staff will lead a beginner/intermediate snowshoe trip to Stargaze Point starting at 9 a.m. The trip will be approximately a four-mile loop climbing 1000 feet in elevation. You must provide your own snowshoes and poles. No cost; maximum of 18 people. Participants will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis. The group will car pool from a location in SE Boise that will be announced. Contact DeEtta Petersen, the yurt coordinator at deetta.petersen@idpr.idaho.gov or (208) 514-2419 to get more information and to sign up. All of the Idaho City Park N’ Ski areas will be free, but the trails will not be groomed this year because of the Pioneer Fire. Go to parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/news/post-wildfire-conditions-impact-winter-access-and-around-idaho-city-park-n-ski-area to locate areas closed to snowshoers/skiers.
Friday-Saturday, Jan. 13-14
Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Hosted by Boise Valley Fly Fishers. $7 admission, free for children 13 and younger. bvffexpo.com.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Cougar Mountain Fun Run: Registration from 9 a.m. to noon at Wellington Snow Park, Smiths Ferry, milepost 97 on Idaho 55. Raffle drawing at 3:30 p.m. Robert, 870-0214; Ula, 830-0807.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Cross Country Ski Clinic: 10 a.m. to noon or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Frontier Point Lodge, Bogus Basin Nordic Center. Choose either skate or classic technique instruction. $42 for one session or $63 for both (fee does not include equipment rental or trail pass). Register at bluecirclesports.com/EventDetail_Master.aspx?meid=2084.
Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 5
McCall Winter Carnival: Snow sculptures, Torchlight and Mardi Gras parades, music, daily events spanning everything from comedy shows to art auctions, snowbike races to the Monster Dog Pull and more. mccallchamber.org/winter-carnival.
