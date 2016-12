More Videos

1:45 What it looks like to drive a snowcat

0:19 A time-lapse look at Tamarack on Dec. 7

0:22 Brundage Mountain gears up for ski season

0:43 Winter trail etiquette in Boise Foothills

0:45 Tamarack's snowy preview weekend

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

0:21 Boo Boo the black bear returns to the wild

4:37 What's it like to climb one of Idaho's tallest peaks?

0:40 Outdoor Idaho goes 'Beyond the White Clouds' for latest episode

0:39 Snow starts to pile up at Tamarack Resort

1:46 What's an engineered logjam, and why does the Boise River need them?

2:47 Inside Boise's Turkey Day 5k