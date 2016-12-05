Playing Outdoors calendar: Tuesday, Dec. 6

Thursday, Dec. 8
Southwestern Idaho Birders Association: 7 p.m. at the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa. Ken Miracle presents “Idaho Sage Grouse Guy in South Africa,” a simple slide show of birds and animals photographed on a June 2016 photo safari in South Africa.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Family Bird Walk/Kids’ Christmas Bird Count: 10 a.m. to noon at Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve, 5301 N. Maple Grove Road, Boise. Binoculars and field guides available to borrow. Alex Takasugi, alextakasugi@cableone.net or 484-9132.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Golden Eagle Audubon Society monthly meeting: 7 p.m. in the Trophy Room, Idaho Fish and Game, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. Chris McClure will review the evidence for causes of the decline in American Kestrel using data from across North America.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Garden Valley Christmas Bird Count: Meet at Gary’s home, 8109 W. Powell, Boise at 6:15 a.m. to carpool/caravan; or meet at Wild Bill’s Coffee Shop, Downtown Crouch at 7:30 a.m. Gary Worthington, garyhworthington@outlook.com or 853-2599.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association’s Outdoor Fundraiser: 5:30 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel Ballroom, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. Social hour, silent and live auctions, dinner, games, music by Hobo Jim. Proceeds benefit Idaho Natural Resource Foundation and IOGA. $55 per person. 342-1438, email idoutfitt@cableone.net or sign up at ioga.org.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Nampa Christmas Bird Count: 7:30 a.m. at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa. Denise Hughes, deniseh449@gmail.com or 850-5885; or Cheryl Huizinga, bchuizinga@cableone.net or 880-5687.
Sunday, Dec. 18
McCall Christmas Bird Count: 7:30 a.m. at IDFG/McCall Resource Management Complex, 555 Deinhard Lane. Matt Dresser, mattdresser@gmail.com or 718-1434.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Boise Christmas Bird Count: 7 a.m. in the Trophy Room, Idaho Fish and Game, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. RL Rowland, rlrowland@centurylink.net and 336-9808 or 297-9953.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Cascade Christmas Bird Count: Meet at 8 a.m. at the Ashley Inn, Idaho 55, north end of Cascade. RSVP for a head count for lunch. Ingrid Brudenell, ibrudenell@gmail.com or 336- 4136.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Great Polar Bear Challenge: Day-of registration at 10 a.m. with the plunge at 11 a.m. at Lucky Peak Reservoir and Spring Shores Marina. Jump in, water ski or wakeboard. Also, a costume contest. Benefits Make-A-Wish Idaho. Event is free, however, all participants are asked to fund raise a minimum of $50. Spectators welcome. idaho.wish.org.
Monday, Jan. 2
Bruneau Christmas Bird Count: Meet at 7 a.m. at the BLM Office, 3948 Development Ave., Boise. Larry Ridenhour, ridenhour.larry@gmail.com or 863-5596.
Friday-Saturday, Jan. 13-14
Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Hosted by Boise Valley Fly Fishers. $7 admission, free for children 13 and younger. bvffexpo.com.
Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 5
McCall Winter Carnival: Snow sculptures, Torchlight and Mardi Gras parades, music, daily events spanning everything from comedy shows to art auctions, snowbike races to the Monster Dog Pull and more. mccallchamber.org/winter-carnival.
