Snow starts to pile up at Tamarack Resort

Seeing a wild animal in the backcountry can be an incredible experience. But knowing how to behave in an encounter scenario might make all the difference. Denali NPS provides safety tips for encounters with bears, wolves, and moose.
Mountain lions are common in Idaho, but are typically reclusive and often go unnoticed. When Idaho Fish and Game Conservation officer Rob Howe lost cellphone reception in the Idaho backcountry and moved to a better spot, he found one of shy cats sauntering toward him.