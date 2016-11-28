See what’s on the Playing Outdoors calendar (Tuesday, Nov. 29)

Tuesday, Nov. 29
Stand Up for Salmon: 4 to 7 p.m. at The Grove Hotel, Cedar Room (2nd floor), 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Learn how to help endangered salmon and steelhead at a drop-in event hosted by the Idaho Conservation League, Idaho Rivers United and the Sierra Club. Add yours to the public comments as federal agencies are required to rethink the way they manage Columbia and Snake River dams. Free. idahorivers.org/free-the-snake.
Friday-Saturday, Jan. 13-14
Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Hosted by Boise Valley Fly Fishers. $7 admission, free for children 13 and younger. bvffexpo.com.
Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 5
McCall Winter Carnival: Snow sculptures, Torchlight and Mardi Gras parades, music, daily events spanning everything from comedy shows to art auctions, snowbike races to the Monster Dog Pull and more. mccallchamber.org/winter-carnival.
