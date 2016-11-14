Playing Outdoors calendar (Nov. 15): Find events throughout the Treasure Valley

Tuesday, Nov. 15
Running Injuries and How to Prevent: 6:30 p.m. at Shu’s Idaho Running Co., 1758 W. State St., Boise. Discussing the most common running related injuries, how to prevent them and a series of self-care. idahorunningcompany.com.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Backcountry Film Festival: 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St., Boise. Films that capture the spirit of winter, raffle, beer from Odell Brewing Co. $10. eventbrite.com.
Friday, Nov. 18
SnowBall: 6 p.m. at the Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., Boise. Odell brews, music by Rapidgrass, raffle. Benefit for Bogus Basin and SnowSchool. $35. eventbrite.com.
Friday-Saturday, Nov. 18-19
Idaho Snowmobile Show: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $8 admission, free for children younger than 12. $5 advance tickets at snowest.com/snowshows/home.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Rake Our Parks: Community wide volunteer effort that helps Boise Parks & Recreation staff get our parks buttoned up for the winter. Opportunity for families, students, employees and service groups to get together for an outdoor service project before winter weather arrives. For information, contact Jerry Pugh at 608-7617, jpugh@cityofboise.org.
Book signing: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Book signing for the Idaho Humanities Council’s “Idaho Wilderness Considered,” a new anthology of essays by more than two dozen Idahoans exploring the meaning of wilderness to the state. 345-5346.
Tom Grainey’s Pray for Snow Winter Ale Festival: 2 to 8 p.m. at Republic Parking lot, 5th and Grove streets, Boise. 40+ breweries, three live DJs, a snowboard/ski rail jam, Sturman’s Cigar tent, whiskey sampling, food trucks, ski/snowboard vendors, more. $25. Brown Paper Tickets.
