Playing Outdoors calendar | Nov. 8-14

Thursday, Nov. 10
Meet author/athlete Kevin Everett: Run at 5:30 p.m. and clinic at 6:30 p.m. at Shu’s Idaho Running Co., 1758 W. State St., Boise. Discussing his book “The Heart of Running.” idahorunningcompany.com.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Hike it Baby Boise Fall Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Phillippi Park, 2299 S. Phillippi St., Boise. Hike it Baby is an organization dedicated to building communities that support getting families outside with children from birth to school age. Free. hikeitbaby.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Running Injuries and How to Prevent: 6:30 p.m. at Shu’s Idaho Running Co., 1758 W. State St., Boise. Discussing the most common running related injuries, how to prevent them and a series of self-care. idahorunningcompany.com.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Backcountry Film Festival: 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St., Boise. Films that capture the spirit of winter, raffle, beer from Odell Brewing Co. $10. eventbrite.com.
Friday, Nov. 18
SnowBall: 6 p.m. at the Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., Boise. Odell brews, music by Rapidgrass, raffle. Benefit for Bogus Basin and SnowSchool. $35. eventbrite.com.
To submit a calendar listing, go to Events.IdahoStatesman.com and click on “Add event.” Send details no later than noon Monday before publication. All submissions become the property of the Statesman.
Comments