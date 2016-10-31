Playing Outdoors calendar (Nov. 1-7)

Tuesday, Nov. 1
Yoga for Runners Clinic: 6:30 p.m. at Shu’s Idaho Running Co., 1758 W. State St., Boise. Presented by Rachel Batten, a certified personal trainer and pilates instructor, a 500-hour yoga teacher, and an IIN certified health coach. Bring your mat. Free yoga mat for the first 20 attendees. idahorunningcompany.com.
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 4-6
Ski Swap: 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $3 admission, free for children younger than 12. Free admission Sunday with a canned food donation for the Boise Rescue Mission. bbsef.org.
Monday, Nov. 7
Rock Climbing in the Boise Region: 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Idaho Outdoor Association, 3401 Brazil St., Boise. Local guidebook author Sandy Epeldi, who recently released the 4th edition of his book, “Boise Climbs,” delivers a presentation that focuses on a variety of rock climbing areas within a four-hour drive from Boise. Sprinkled throughout the program will be retro tidbits of local climbing history and lore. A book signing will follow. Free. 602-5764, idahooutdoorassn.org.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Meet Author/Athlete Kevin Everett: Run at 5:30 p.m. and clinic at 6:30 p.m. at Shu’s Idaho Running Co., 1758 W. State St., Boise. Discussing his book “The Heart of Running.” idahorunningcompany.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Running Injuries and How to Prevent: 6:30 p.m. at Shu’s Idaho Running Co., 1758 W. State St., Boise. Discussing the most common running related injuries, how to prevent them and a series of self-care. idahorunningcompany.com.
To submit a calendar listing, go to Events.IdahoStatesman.com and click on “Add event.” Send details no later than noon Monday before publication. All submissions become the property of the Statesman.
Comments